Write-ins will impact upcoming general election in Ross, McCandless

Write-in votes cast in the May 16 primary helped shape races for several municipal seats in Ross and McCandless for the upcoming general election.

In Ross' Ward 8, two Democrats vied in the primary for the chance to unseat incumbent Ross Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer in the Nov. 7 election.

Shaffer ran uncontested in the GOP primary, but received enough write-in votes from Democrats to best the two candidates on the ballot, virtually assuring he will win a second, four-year term, according to results certified by the Allegheny County Board of Elections.

Shaffer received 208 of the 215 write-in votes in the primary, which represents 68.91 percent of total votes cast by Democrats. The two Democrats on the ballot received a combined total of 31.09 percent of the votes: Robert Kunkle got 56 votes, or 17.95 percent; and Joseph Lockwood received 41 votes, or 13.14 percent.

In most municipal races, only 10 write-in votes are needed in the primary to get on the ballot for the general election.

In McCandless, incumbent Councilwoman Joan Powers ran uncontested in the GOP primary for the Ward 4 seat. No Democrats sought party nominations, but Tim Glackin of Sloop Road received 77 write-in votes to secure a spot on the ballot. Powers also received 43 write-in votes from Democrats in the primary.

Powers was appointed to council unanimously in September 2015 to complete the term of her late husband, Robert Powers, who served on council for nearly 42 years, including 33 as president.

In McCandless' 6th Ward, incumbent Councilman Ralph LeDonne fended off a challenge for the GOP nomination from Carolyn Schweiger, who changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican prior to the election. LeDonne received 62.9 percent of the Republican vote compared to 37.1 percent for Schweiger.

But enough Democrats — 94 — cast write-in votes for Schweiger to continue the race into the fall. LeDonne also picked up 30 write-in votes from Democrats in the primary.

