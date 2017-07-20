Ramp to I-79 south in Marshall to close Saturday morning for two days
Updated 8 hours ago
Work to resurface the ramp that carries traffic from Route 4052 (Warrendale Bayne Road) to southbound Interstate 79 in Marshall Township, Allegheny County, will occur beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, July 22 through 6 a.m. Monday, July 24 weather permitting.
Crews from Frank J. Zottola Construction, Inc. will conduct resurfacing and pavement marking installation on the southbound I-79 on-ramp from Warrendale Bayne Road. To allow the work to occur, the ramp will close to traffic for two days. All traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detour
From Warrendale Bayne Road and Brush Creek Road
• From Warrendale Bayne Road, take Route 19 (Perry Highway) north
• Turn right onto Route 228
• Take the ramp to southbound I-79 toward Pittsburgh
• Follow I-79 back to the Warrendale exit
• End detour
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.