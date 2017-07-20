Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Bradford Woods: Cops closing roads following flagger's foot fracture
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 2:15 p.m.
Updated 9 hours ago

Police plan to shut down two roads in Bradford Woods where underground gas lines are being replaced after a pair of workers were recently struck by vehicles.

Bradford Wexford Run and Shenot roads will remain closed until the work is finished, said to Capt. John Sicilia of the Northern Regional Police Dept.

Detour signs will be posted once the route is approved by the state transportation department, Sicilia said.

Colombia Gas' project to replace the transmission lines is expected to be completed before classes resume in the North Allegheny School District on Aug. 31.

The road will remain open to local traffic, emergency vehicles and for mail deliveries, but significant delays are expected for all but emergency traffic.

The decision to close the roads during construction was made after a vehicle drove over and fractured the foot of a worker directing traffic,Sicilia said.

On the same day, a second employee directing traffic was bumped by a moving vehicle but did not suffer any injuries, the captain said. Both incidents are under investigation.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

