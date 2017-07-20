Event to ditch e-junk set for July 29 at LaRoche College
North Hills residents looking to unload their electronic junk can drop most of it off for free next Saturday at LaRoche College.
The Pennsylvania Resource Council will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 29 to collect, at no charge, items including home and cellular telephones; computer towers, lap tops, tablets and peripherals; cameras; microwave ovens; stereo gear; compact fluorescent light bulbs; and video players and cable boxes.
A fee is charged to dispose of items such as batteries, tires, TVs and computer monitors. For a list of items that have a fee, see: http://bit.ly/2tLdYIT.
Additional details are available by calling: 412-488-7490 Ext. 103.
The college is located at 9000 Babcock Boulevard, McCandless.
