Building code changes in Ross will benefit older, public structures

Ross Township has changed its building code to make it easier for the owners of older public buildings such as churches to make improvements without all the requirements a modern structure must meet.

Ross' building code official, Roy Johnston, said the revised code is a local adaptation of the rules used by the state.

He said the move will be particularly helpful for church buildings built before basic building codes were first adopted, Johnston said, adding that in many cases, such buildings were constructed without any documentation filed with the municipality.

“This allows us to approve any existing building constructed prior to April 1927 to make it a legally occupied structure,” he said. “So now we'll be able to issue an occupancy permit without any additional work required.”

Renovations that include structural changes or improvements to electrical, plumbing and heating or air conditioning will still have to meet basis “life and safety” regulations, Johnston said, but things such as sprinkler systems and a full range of features to make the building accessible to people with physical disabilities won't be mandatory.

“Before this change was made, we couldn't issue an occupancy permit for a building unless all the current standards were met,” Johnston said. “So if the owner of a building wanted to add a ramp to make the building accessible, they couldn't do it unless they performed everything else that is required, which can be very expensive.”

Those additional requirements include things such as making restrooms wheelchair accessible and providing an accessible route into the building. Adding such features typically requires hiring an architect to evaluate the building in addition to the cost of materials and labor to perform the work.

The Rev. Ben Robbins, interim pastor of Hiland Presbyterian Church on Perry Highway said the building code change could be useful when priorities are being set for how much money is earmarked for improvements.

“Most churches and non-profit organizations face challenges when deciding which improvements they can afford to make,” he said. “So being able to make some changes without having to meet all the requirements should be helpful.”

Commissioner Rick Avon said the change was needed because “up until now, Ross has not had a way to deal with these issues.”

“We've had situations where a church has been in use for many years but there's no occupancy permit on file,” Avon said. “So we had to tell the owners that in order to get one, they have to do all of these things to comply, which can result in them not being able to afford any improvements. This gives us a mechanism to allow them to move forward with the work they need to do.”

