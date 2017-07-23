Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Building code changes in Ross will benefit older, public structures
Tony LaRussa | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Buildings like Hiland Presbyterian Church could benefit from buidling code changes in Ross to make it easier for the owners of older public buildings to make improvements without all the requirements a modern structure must meet.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ross Township has changed its building code to make it easier for the owners of older public buildings such as churches to make improvements without all the requirements a modern structure must meet.

Ross' building code official, Roy Johnston, said the revised code is a local adaptation of the rules used by the state.

He said the move will be particularly helpful for church buildings built before basic building codes were first adopted, Johnston said, adding that in many cases, such buildings were constructed without any documentation filed with the municipality.

“This allows us to approve any existing building constructed prior to April 1927 to make it a legally occupied structure,” he said. “So now we'll be able to issue an occupancy permit without any additional work required.”

Renovations that include structural changes or improvements to electrical, plumbing and heating or air conditioning will still have to meet basis “life and safety” regulations, Johnston said, but things such as sprinkler systems and a full range of features to make the building accessible to people with physical disabilities won't be mandatory.

“Before this change was made, we couldn't issue an occupancy permit for a building unless all the current standards were met,” Johnston said. “So if the owner of a building wanted to add a ramp to make the building accessible, they couldn't do it unless they performed everything else that is required, which can be very expensive.”

Those additional requirements include things such as making restrooms wheelchair accessible and providing an accessible route into the building. Adding such features typically requires hiring an architect to evaluate the building in addition to the cost of materials and labor to perform the work.

The Rev. Ben Robbins, interim pastor of Hiland Presbyterian Church on Perry Highway said the building code change could be useful when priorities are being set for how much money is earmarked for improvements.

“Most churches and non-profit organizations face challenges when deciding which improvements they can afford to make,” he said. “So being able to make some changes without having to meet all the requirements should be helpful.”

Commissioner Rick Avon said the change was needed because “up until now, Ross has not had a way to deal with these issues.”

“We've had situations where a church has been in use for many years but there's no occupancy permit on file,” Avon said. “So we had to tell the owners that in order to get one, they have to do all of these things to comply, which can result in them not being able to afford any improvements. This gives us a mechanism to allow them to move forward with the work they need to do.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.