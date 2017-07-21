Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

I-279 restrictions in Pittsburgh, Ross next week
Dave McElhinny | Friday, July 21, 2017, 2:54 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder and lane restrictions on I-279 (Parkway North) in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Monday to Friday, July 24 to 28, weather permitting.

A right shoulder closure on southbound I-279 at the Gerst Way Pedestrian Bridge will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday night as crews conduct jacking and bearing work.

A left lane closure will occur on northbound I-279 between the Perrysville Avenue interchange off and on-ramps from 8 p.m. Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to allow crews to conduct concrete placement at the Cemetery Bridge pier.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 825 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

