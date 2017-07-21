I-279 restrictions in Pittsburgh, Ross next week
Updated 7 hours ago
PennDOT District 11 is announcing shoulder and lane restrictions on I-279 (Parkway North) in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Monday to Friday, July 24 to 28, weather permitting.
A right shoulder closure on southbound I-279 at the Gerst Way Pedestrian Bridge will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday night as crews conduct jacking and bearing work.
A left lane closure will occur on northbound I-279 between the Perrysville Avenue interchange off and on-ramps from 8 p.m. Monday night to 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to allow crews to conduct concrete placement at the Cemetery Bridge pier.
