Pine-Richland board approves contract with post-graduation planning company

The Pine-Richland School Board on Monday approved a five-year contract with Hobsons for the continued use of Naviance Software, which aids students in grades seven through 12 and their families in planning for life after high school.

While the software has been in use in the district since 2007, the difference now is that students will have one continuous account from middle school through high school.

“In the past it was a middle school product and then students started some work in there and then it was kind of started over in ninth grade,” Dr. Michael Pasquinelli, assistant superintendent for secondary education and curriculum, said at the meeting. “We think there are some real opportunities for kids to start to get to know career paths and ideas as early as seventh grade, and that will help guide them into their course selections into high school. We're excited about having the seven to 12 product.”

The Naviance website describes the product as a “college and career readiness solution that helps districts and schools align student strengths and interests to postsecondary goals, improving student outcomes and connecting learning to life.”

Pasquinelli said that in the past, they've felt the software has provided the value they hoped at the high school level, but not at the middle school level. They're hoping that combining the products will bring that usage up for parents of middle school students. They also hope to focus on how to fit the software into other areas besides guidance counselors talking to students about career planning.

“You think about students in just about any course doing some type of career exploration and understanding opportunities that fit within that course and then tie Naviance into it, there are some good opportunities for kids there,” he said.

New features that come with the five-year license, which will cost the district a total of $118,500, include the ability to track alumni and determine college enrollment and completion rates and the Career Key tool to help students match their interests, skills and abilities to possible careers and/or majors.

“There's a lot of good information in there for families that haven't experienced the college application process,” Pasquinelli said. “It guides them through and, in addition to what the school counselors provide, provides some good support.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.