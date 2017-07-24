Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

NA carves out spot near top of new Niche sports rankings
Tony LaRussa | Monday, July 24, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Updated 2 hours ago

North Allegheny made the No. 2 slot among the state's top high schools for sports, according to a new report by Niche.com.

First place went to the Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Delaware County, according to pennlive.com/sports/index.ssf/2017/07/these_50_public_high_schools_a.html.

Niche.com used reviews from parents, students and residents to determine the strengths and weaknesses of each school. Private schools were not included in the rankings.

Some of North Allegheny sports accomplishments this year include 10 senior football players continuing their playing careers at the collegiate level, the boys baseball team reaching the state playoffs and the WPIAL championship game for the seventh time since 2003, the boys lacrosse team's fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs and the girls lacrosse team making the playoffs for the first time in three years and winning its first WPIAL playoff game.

Bob Bozzuto is the athletic director at North Allegheny.

The other local school district's that made Niche's list and their ranking are:

• Pine-Richland, 11

• Bethel Park, 14

• New Castle, 16

• Quaker Valley, 19

• Beaver Area, 23

• South Fayette, 26

• Woodland Hills, 28

• Fox Chapel, 30

• Gateway, 35

• Penn Hills, 36

• Mt. Lebanon, 39

• Upper St. Clair, 42

• Hempfield Area, 45

For more on how the rankings were established, see niche.com/k12/rankings/methodology/.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

