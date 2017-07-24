Paving pain predicted when McKnight work begins Aug. 1
Updated 59 minutes ago
Traffic restrictions and delays are expected when work begins Aug. 1 to refurbish a stretch of McKnight Road in McCandless and Ross.
The project will include shoulder and base repairs, drainage and guide rail improvements, changes to curbs and the addition of ramps to make the area more accessible to people with physical challenges. Plans also call for replacing signs, installing pavement markers and other work.
Intermittent overnight lane restrictions on McKnight Road will occur at various intersections between I-279 and Perrymont Road.Resurfacing work will require off-peak lane restrictions through the fall. The overall project is expected to conclude in the spring, according to the state transportation department.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.