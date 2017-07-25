Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Storm sewer work likely to plug up traffic in McCandless
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:45 p.m.

The Town of McCandless announced that public works crews will be replacing storm sewers along Sloop Road.

Work to replace about a half mile of decades-old underground corrugated metal lines with new concrete lines will be done between Rochester and Willoughby roads Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The project, which involves digging a 4-foot deep trench to remove and replace the 18-inch line, is expected to take about four to six weeks to complete, said Mark Sabina, the town's director of public works. Crews also will be replacing about 18 catch basins as part of the $50,000 to $80,000 project, he said.

Delays are expected to cause delays along the road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

