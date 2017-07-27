Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Final phase of 320-home Highland Estates development gets OK in Ross
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
Ross Township has approved the final phase of the 320-unit Highland Estates development on the site of the former Highland County Club.
Highland Estates features close proximity to Downtown and the Parkway North, the developer of the complex in Ross said.

The final phase of what may be the largest land development in Ross in more than three decades has gotten the go-ahead from commissioners.

Limerick Land Partners, which is developing a 120-acre tract off Highland Avenue, received the township's approval recently to build the last of 320 single-family and town houses planned for the site, the former Highland Country Club.

The last section of Highland Estates is to consist of 59 town homes and 24 single-family units.

Commissioners voted 8-1 for the plan. Board President Jeremy Shaffer voted no, saying the number of town houses is bigger than originally proposed.

“I also didn't like the fact that they are being done as rentals and not for sale,” he said.

The developer originally planned 143 town houses, but there will be 163 by the time the final two phases of the project are completed.

Developer Dan Caste said “pent up demand” for new housing and Ross' close proximity to Downtown Pittsburgh have resulted in strong interest in the project.

“It's about 10 minutes from the city and provides great access” to the Parkway North, or Interstate 279, Caste said.

Single-family homes in the development sell for $300,000 to $400,000 depending on size and amenities. Rents for the town houses range between $1,750 and $2,140 a month.

Once completed, the development will include a private clubhouse, swimming pool, park, picnic pavilion and other amenities.

Caste said there is a waiting list of people interested in the town houses.

“There's a lot of rental product on the market — apartments all over the place — but there's not a lot available like the town houses we are building with high-quality materials, stainless steel appliances, two-car garages and between 1,450 and 1,750 square feet,” Caste said.

When the project first was approved in 2014, then-planning commission member Nelson Erb said it was the largest development in Ross since the construction of Ross Park Mall in 1986.

Commissioner Lana Mazur, who represents the ward where Highland Estates is located, said one of the biggest complaints from residents who have moved into the development is the lack of lighting at the entrance where children gather to catch buses to school.

“There's no (street) light there at all,” she said. “It's very, very dangerous for kids when they are out there waiting for a bus or getting dropped off during the fall when it is dark outside.”

Caste called Mazur's comment “a fair point” and said he would commit to having a street light installed.

Mazur also noted that sidewalks indicated on the project's site plan have not been built. “Right now, the kids have to walk in the road or on the grass,” she said.

Caste promised that the sidewalks will be completed before classes in the North Hills School District resume on Aug. 23.

Mazur also asked whether the stop sign installed at the entrance to the development eventually will be replaced with a traffic signal, but Caste said a traffic study showed a signal isn't warranted there.

The developer took legal action after commissioners initially denied the development application in April 2014, saying the traffic study was insufficient. Limerick appealed to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court, and Judge Joseph James overturned the commissioners' decision.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

