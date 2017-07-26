McKnight Road ramp to I-279 south set to close

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT officials said Wednesday work crews plan to close the McKnight Road ramp to the southbound lanes of I-279 this weekend.

Crews plan to repave the ramp from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The closure was originally scheduled for last weekend, but was postponed because of rain.

PennDOT will detour traffic to Evergreen Road, then to the Venture Street on-ramp to southbound I-279, a PennDOT news release said.

Lane restrictions are also planned on southbound I-279 between the Swindell Bridge to Route 28-East Street interchange from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

The work is part of a nearly $88 million Parkway North Improvement Project.

