Deadline nearing for North Hills iPad insurance

Parents of students entering grades 7 through 9 in the North Hills School District have until Aug. 1 to decide whether to buy insurance for the child's school-issued iPad.

Before an iPad is issued to students, parents must register the device with the district and accept or decline insurance coverage, which can be done at: one2onerisk.com.

The cost to insure a device for one year is $35.

Parents who decline the insurance will be responsible for the cost of repairing or replacing the item if it is damaged. Homeowners or other insurance cannot be used as substitutes for the insurance available from the district.

The insurance premium will be waived for students enrolled in the federal free and reduced lunch program for the 2016-17 school year.

