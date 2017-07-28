Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Forecast forces tonight's Bradford Woods storytelling event indoors
Tony LaRussa | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:18 p.m.

The nature buffs at the Bradford Woods Conservancy aren't going to let a lousy weather forecast for tonight stand in the way of a good time.

But the annual Storytelling in the Reserve will move indoors to the lower level of the Bradford Woods Community Church due to concerns about the weather.

The event will feature music by Joe and Sarah Maguire followed by storytelling by staff at the Northland Library and others. The evening will cap off with the traditional campfire delicacy, s'mores.

The monarch butterfly release scheduled for Friday night will move to Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Reserve located on the corner of Bradford and Lincoln roads in Bradford Woods.

The church is at 4836 Wexford Run Road. For additional details, call 724-816-0413.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

