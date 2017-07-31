Special Needs Family Fun Day moves to Ohio Township park

The annual summer edition of the Recreation Alliance of North Pittsburgh's Special Needs Family Fun Day is fast approaching, and this year, it will be held at a new location.

The 2017 venue will be Ohio Township Community Park and Nature Center. It's usually held at Blueberry Hill Park in Franklin Park, but because of facility renovations there necessitated the move. Individuals of all ages are welcome at the Aug. 5 event.

Andy Rubino, director of parks and recreation for Ohio Township, said that the events have become a reunion of sorts for the individuals and their families who come each year.

“The individuals are coming from all over, sometimes from different groups like The Woodlands Foundation,” he said. “Other times you get individuals that are living with their families and they don't have much exposure to other individuals who are similar to them. So it's nice to see everyone get together and buddy up. It's one of those events where they get to see each other twice a year and there's always lots of dancing and smiling faces. For me, it's nice to be part of that and be able to bring people together.”

The events are held each summer and winter and always have a different theme. This summer's theme is “Minecraft,” based on the popular game.

The event will begin with a free lunch for all participants and volunteers beginning at noon, followed by arts and crafts sticking with the Minecraft theme, music from a DJ and dancing. Participants have the option of being paired with a buddy if they'd like.

Registration closed Aug. 3, and volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information, contact Rubino at 412-364-6321, ext. 14, or arubino@ohiotwp.org. Participants and volunteers alike can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-special-needs-family-fun-day-registration-34721318398.

