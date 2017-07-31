Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Special Needs Family Fun Day moves to Ohio Township park

Karen Price | Monday, July 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The annual summer edition of the Recreation Alliance of North Pittsburgh's Special Needs Family Fun Day is fast approaching, and this year, it will be held at a new location.

The 2017 venue will be Ohio Township Community Park and Nature Center. It's usually held at Blueberry Hill Park in Franklin Park, but because of facility renovations there necessitated the move. Individuals of all ages are welcome at the Aug. 5 event.

Andy Rubino, director of parks and recreation for Ohio Township, said that the events have become a reunion of sorts for the individuals and their families who come each year.

“The individuals are coming from all over, sometimes from different groups like The Woodlands Foundation,” he said. “Other times you get individuals that are living with their families and they don't have much exposure to other individuals who are similar to them. So it's nice to see everyone get together and buddy up. It's one of those events where they get to see each other twice a year and there's always lots of dancing and smiling faces. For me, it's nice to be part of that and be able to bring people together.”

The events are held each summer and winter and always have a different theme. This summer's theme is “Minecraft,” based on the popular game.

The event will begin with a free lunch for all participants and volunteers beginning at noon, followed by arts and crafts sticking with the Minecraft theme, music from a DJ and dancing. Participants have the option of being paired with a buddy if they'd like.

Registration closed Aug. 3, and volunteers are still needed for the event. For more information, contact Rubino at 412-364-6321, ext. 14, or arubino@ohiotwp.org. Participants and volunteers alike can register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-special-needs-family-fun-day-registration-34721318398.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.