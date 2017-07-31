Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

New trial starting for ice cream shop owner convicted of child sexual assault

Tribune-Review | Monday, July 31, 2017, 11:12 a.m.
David Higginbotham

Updated 41 minutes ago

A former North Hills ice cream shop owner serving up to 40 years in prison for the alleged sexual assault of two young girls, will be in court Monday for a new trial.

David Higginbotham of Marshal will appear before a jury and Allegheny County Pleas Judge Alexander P. Bicket at the county courthouse.

State Superior Court ordered Higginbotham, who formerly owned a Handel's ice cream shop in McCandless, must receive a new trial from his 2014 conviction on a dozen counts, including two counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent exposure.

The Superior Court found a witness, a medical doctor, was improperly allowed to testify at his trial before Judge Donna Jo McDaniel, necessitating the new trial

