McCandless officials seeking resident input on water quality

McCandless residents concerned about the quality of water in the region have an opportunity to chime in on the town's plans to improve the ecology of local streams.

Federal environmental regulators are requiring municipalities to outline the steps that will be taken over the next five years to meet targeted goals for reducing pollution.

Until now, the Environmental Protection Agency has only required municipalities to provide education to residents about what they can do to reduce water pollution.

To comply, McCandless has regularly distributed information to residents about discarding oil, animal droppings and other pollutants into storm drains, said Toby Cordek, the town manager, adding that the town has also used the education program to try to get residents to stop storing firewood and logs near creeks and streams “because they wash away during storms and clog the stormwater pipes.”

The focus, he said, will now shift to implementing concrete steps the municipality will take to cut pollution.

“Where development has occurred in McCandless since the federal Stormwater Act was passed in 1978 there has been a variety of techniques used to manage stormwater flow,” he said. “But a lot of places in McCandless were developed before 1978, so that's where our focus is going to be in the future.”

The main waterways for which the town is responsible for reducing pollution are Little Pine Creek, Girty's Run, Lowries Run and the portion of Pine Creek that flows into North Park Lake.

To determine where pollution is originating, the town has created an inventory of the nearly 6,000 stormwater inlets in town and the 300 stormwater outlets that discharge into local waterways.

“We'll now be required to conduct water quality testing at these outlets,” Cordek said. “And one of the first targeted steps will be focused on removing sediment from streams.”

The government is requiring the municipality reduce sediment by 10 percent by 2023 and achieve a 5-percent reduction in the amount of phosphorus entering waterways during the five-year period.

While cutting sediment can reduce phosphorus, finding ways to reduce the amount of garden fertilizer that ends up in streams will help the municipality meet its phosphorus reduction requirements, said Andy Banfield of PVE Engineering in Franklin Park, which provides consulting services to the town.

Controlling stormwater is critical to Allegheny County's efforts to comply with a federal consent decree to reduce the amount of pollution that ends up in local waterways.

Stormwater seeping into sanitary lines from the 83 municipalities served by the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority can overburden treatment plants and regularly results in the release of raw sewage into local waterways. Alcosan is under a federal court order to reduce by half the 9 billion gallons of tainted water that overflows into rivers, streams and creeks each year.

Initial plans peg the cost for complying with the order at between $2 billion and $3 billion.

Sediment and debris that clogs stormwater drainage system also is a significant cause of flooding.

Copies of McCandless' Pollution Reduction Plan are available for review and written comments during regular business hours at the town hall, 9955 Grubbs Road.

Comments can also be emailed to: public.works@townofmccandless.org, zoning@townofmccandless.org or administration@townofmccandless.org.

The email should include “Town of McCandless PRP Comments” in the subject line.

