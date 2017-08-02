North Hills has new discounted 'all-sports' pass, app to buy tickets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't get enough North Hills sports, but don't want to stand in line for every game and pay retail price for tickets?

The distinct has an app for that.

A new system allows Indians fans to buy an all-sports pass for every home regular season athletic event at a sharp discount and get the tickets on their mobile device.

The all-sports pass is $75 for adults — $241 cheaper than buying them at the gate — and $23 for students, a savings of $137.

“The all-sports pass fulfills a request we've heard from parents, students and community members,” said Amy Scheuneman, the school district's athletic director. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our fans a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy North Hills athletics all year long.”

The pass gives fans access to tickets electronically through the StateChamps app . At the gate of each event, a North Hills employee will “tear” the ticket by swiping the patron's mobile device. Passes also can be obtained by calling 1-844-502-4267.

North Hills fans also can use the app to buy season passes for various sports as well as tickets for individual games. Season passes typically offer a discount of one or two games for free.

All-sports passes are for general admission seating. A small service fee is charged for all online ticket purchases. Tickets for individual games will continue to be sold at the gate for each event.

Free passes to athletic events for district residents 60 and older are still are available at the high school athletics and activities office.

Residents who do not have a mobile device can obtain an all-sports pass by contacting the athletic department at 412-318-1437. Additional details at: northhillsathletics.org.

Football season tickets on sale Aug. 14

Season tickets for the 2017 North Hills Indians home football games will go on sale starting Aug. 14 for current season ticket holders. Tickets can be purchased from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the athletics and activities office at North Hills High School.

Season ticket holders from last season should contact the athletics and activities office by Aug. 21 to reserve the same seats they had for the 2016 season. After Aug. 21, previous season ticket holders can switch to new seats for the current season.

Ticket cost is $28 per seat for the season. No single-game reserve seat tickets will be for available, and purchasers must buy a full season ticket to secure a reserved seat. Payment will be accepted in exact cash or check only.

All remaining season tickets will go on sale weekdays through Sept. 1 in the athletics and activities office at North Hills High School from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. and also during the Community Pep Rally, scheduled for Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in Martorelli Stadium.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.