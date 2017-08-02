Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills has new discounted 'all-sports' pass, app to buy tickets
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 3:12 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Can't get enough North Hills sports, but don't want to stand in line for every game and pay retail price for tickets?

The distinct has an app for that.

A new system allows Indians fans to buy an all-sports pass for every home regular season athletic event at a sharp discount and get the tickets on their mobile device.

The all-sports pass is $75 for adults — $241 cheaper than buying them at the gate — and $23 for students, a savings of $137.

“The all-sports pass fulfills a request we've heard from parents, students and community members,” said Amy Scheuneman, the school district's athletic director. “We are thrilled to be able to offer our fans a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy North Hills athletics all year long.”

The pass gives fans access to tickets electronically through the StateChamps app . At the gate of each event, a North Hills employee will “tear” the ticket by swiping the patron's mobile device. Passes also can be obtained by calling 1-844-502-4267.

North Hills fans also can use the app to buy season passes for various sports as well as tickets for individual games. Season passes typically offer a discount of one or two games for free.

All-sports passes are for general admission seating. A small service fee is charged for all online ticket purchases. Tickets for individual games will continue to be sold at the gate for each event.

Free passes to athletic events for district residents 60 and older are still are available at the high school athletics and activities office.

Residents who do not have a mobile device can obtain an all-sports pass by contacting the athletic department at 412-318-1437. Additional details at: northhillsathletics.org.

Football season tickets on sale Aug. 14

Season tickets for the 2017 North Hills Indians home football games will go on sale starting Aug. 14 for current season ticket holders. Tickets can be purchased from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the athletics and activities office at North Hills High School.

Season ticket holders from last season should contact the athletics and activities office by Aug. 21 to reserve the same seats they had for the 2016 season. After Aug. 21, previous season ticket holders can switch to new seats for the current season.

Ticket cost is $28 per seat for the season. No single-game reserve seat tickets will be for available, and purchasers must buy a full season ticket to secure a reserved seat. Payment will be accepted in exact cash or check only.

All remaining season tickets will go on sale weekdays through Sept. 1 in the athletics and activities office at North Hills High School from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2 p.m. and also during the Community Pep Rally, scheduled for Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in Martorelli Stadium.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.