Route 8 bridge project delayed

A bridge replacement project planned for this year on Route 8 in Richland has been postponed until the spring of 2018.

The work at Route 8 and Route 910 was supposed to begin this month, but utilities in the area must be relocated to start the project. And that won't occur in time to complete the repalcement before winter.

“I believe they have the new pole there at the intersection, but the movement of the wires from the existing pole to the new pole is not going to get done before our window of opportunity closes,” said Jeff Rossi, who represents Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners, the company involved with the Rapid Bridge Replacement partnership with PennDOT. “So right now we're saying March 2018, but as we get closer to late winter/early spring, we'll have a better idea of when we can start.”

The bridge is over the west branch of Deer Creek, in front of the Goodwill store.

The project will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction. The delay won't change anything in terms of Richland's readiness for the construction, said township Manager Dean Bastianini.

“We've been anticipating the work and trying to prepare for the disruption,” he said. “Whenever it's done it's bound to cause some inconvenience, and we're prepared to deal with it.”

A second bridge project, this one located about a half-mile east on Route 910 between Lori Road and Turner Road, is tentatively set to begin in October. The start of that project is contingent on the completion of a third on Route 910 in West Deer, near Narcissi Winery. That bridge replacement began last week and is expected to last 10 weeks.

Also in Richland, resurfacing continues along Bakerstown Road east of Route 8. Paving west of Route 8 to Route 19 is expected to begin around Labor Day. Tree trimming currently is underway on that same section during the day.

