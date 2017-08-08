Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

'Voice' singer from Ross performing at Mr. Smalls

Erica Cebzanov | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 2:24 p.m.
Vocalist Chris Jamison of Ross performs on 'The Voice' in 2014.
Chris Jamison will appear at the Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls in Millvale on Aug. 17, 2017.

Chris Jamison — who placed third during the 2014 season of NBC's reality-TV competition “The Voice” — has done a lot of soul searching over the past year.

Despite performing a lot of pop music in the past, the Ross resident has found inspiration in soul and R&B singer Allen Stone as he prepares to record a new album next month.

“In the past year, I've tried to figure out: ‘What's the stuff that I want to say? What do I not want to say? What do I want to sound like? Who do I want to emulate in my music as far as inspiration and sounds and instrumentation?'” he said.

Jamison, 23, will perform some of the songs planned for his new album during a concert slated for 9 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls in Millvale. The occasion will serve as his first Pittsburgh headlining performance in almost a year.

The Funhouse, with its 175-person capacity, is located upstairs from Mr. Smalls' main theater.

“I have been to a few shows at this venue and it was super intimate,” said the North Hills High School alumnus. “I really wanted that to be how I did my next show in Pittsburgh because I feel that a lot of my music is intimate and about personal stuff,” In addition to performing some new songs, Jamison said he plans to showcase his older original music and covers during the concert.

The son of Bryan and Michelle Jamison, Chris started taking piano lessons as a pre-schooler and joined the Ingomar-based North Star Kids performance troupe as a fifth-grader. Later, he took Pittsburgh CLO Academy classes and performed in school musicals and talent shows.

Jamison studied business at Ohio's Capital University prior to auditioning for the reality show. Performing with the school's rock ensemble exposed him to a variety of musical styles, he said.

Jamison covered John Mayer's “Gravity” during his blind audition on season 7 of “The Voice.” He chose Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine as his coach.

Following his departure from the competition, Jamison landed a Republic Records recording deal, but they parted ways: Jamison felt the Top 40-type of music that was good for “The Voice” wasn't the type of music he wanted to record.

“It was unfortunate that it was the year after ‘The Voice' because I feel like I lost a bit of the momentum and kind of the fire that I had coming off the show because I didn't put anything out for a year,” he said.

Last August, he debuted his four-song EP “I Am Chris Jamison,” available on iTunes, Amazon and Google Play. He worked on the self-produced EP in Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

Jamison, who married his high-school sweetheart, Jansen Hartmann, in May, hopes listeners will hear his new album next spring. Plans are to promote it through an East Coast tour.

Nonetheless, Jamison and Jansen plan to remain in Pittsburgh.

Jamison said a “secret driving factor” in his life is to promote the city as an outstanding music destination.

“There's tons and tons of great musicians in Pittsburgh and singers and songwriters and instrumentalists and I feel like Pittsburgh isn't on the map as one of the bigger music cities,” he said, “and I would like it to be there and I would like to be a part of putting it there. There's so much talent in Pittsburgh -- it's pretty crazy.”

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

