Bubbles and scrubs make for lively 5Ks in the North Hills

Runners and walkers looking to work up a sweat for a good cause can participate in a trio of charity races in the North Hills this month.

The St. Barnabas Free Care 5K will be held on Saturday Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. on the St. Barnabas Campus in Gibsonia.

The 28th annual race, which helps raise money to provide free medical care, is open to competitive runners, recreational joggers, walkers, stroller-pusher and wheelchair racers. No pets are permitted.

A post-race awards celebration will feature food and drinks starting at about 10 a.m.

The nursing center campus is at 5850 Meridian Road.

For more information, call 724-625-3770.

Passavant Scrub Run

The Passavant Hospital Foundation will hold its 5th annual Scrub Run /Walk on Friday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at the North Park Pool loop.

Participants have the option of running or walking one loop for the 4K or two loops for the 8K. Both races will have awards in each age group.

Runners are encouraged to wear hospital “scrubs” and enter the best dressed scrubs contest. An awards ceremony featuring raffles, prizes and refreshments will be held at Harmar Pavilion following the race. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome to the rain or shine evening event.

For more information contact Jennifer Sears at 412-748-6648 or send an email to: steinsdoerferj@ph.upmc.edu.

NHCO Bubble Run

North Hills Community Outreach is playing host to its annual Bubble Run at Hartwood Acres on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The family friendly 5K run/walk will send participants through mounds of colored foam to help raise money for charity.

Runners can select NHCO as the recipient of their donation when they register for the event.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.