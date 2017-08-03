Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Cops ID driver who plowed into West View house
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
KDKA-TV
KDKA-TV

Updated 1 hour ago

The driver of a pickup truck that plowed into a house in West View last week will be charged with reckless driving and, pending lab results, being intoxicated behind the wheel.

David Watson, 21, of West View drove his Toyota Tacoma through the rear yard of a home on Glenmore Avenue at about 1 a.m. on July 26 before crashing into the house next door, according West View police Chief Bruce Fromlak.

“The truck ended up on the patio of the home at 55 Glenmore and damaged the wall,” the chief said. “It's a very dangerous and alarming situation to have a vehicle come crashing in like that. Luckily nobody in the home was injured.”

The homeowner told police that she was awakened by dogs barking as the truck went through her neighbor's yard and the sound of the vehicle hitting her house. She told authorities that the driver had a bloody nose and appeared to be intoxicated.

Watson exhibited signs of being under the influence when officers arrived on scene, Fromlak said, adding that he was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in the North Side to be evaluated for a possible head injury.

“Blood was drawn when he was at the hospital, so once those results come back we'll file charges,” the chief said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

