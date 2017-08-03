Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Whalburgers restaurant coming to The Block Northway in Ross
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 7:21 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Block Northway in Ross is one of two Pittsburgh area locations for restaurants founded by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg.

A representative of Akron, Ohio-based LRC Realty, which owns The Block Northway, confirmed Thursday that one of the restaurants will be opening in the mall, likely by year's end. The second Pittsburgh area location has not been announced.

The Wahlburgers menu includes burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options and homestyle side dishes such as Tater Tots, Mac n' Cheese with Smoked Bacon, and Alma's Classic Macaroni Salad. All burgers are made fresh and topped with house-made condiments such as Chef Paul's signature Wahl sauce, dill pickles, honey-garlic mayo, butternut squash, tomato jam and avocado spread.

Wahlburgers uses a split service concept, where guests can choose full-table service, quick-serve at the counter or takeout.

“I'm a big fan of Pittsburgh,” Mark Wahlberg said in a news release when the expansion into the Pittsburgh market was announced. “It's a great city with hardworking people that deserve our best. We look forward to bringing Wahlburgers to the area and seeing the Steelers and Patriots meet in next year's playoffs.”

The Whalburgers have restaurants in Philadelphia as well as cities in Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and in Canada.

LRC is redeveloping the 470,000-square-foot former Northway Mall along McKnight Road, which had a 70-percent vacancy rate when the company bought it in 2013.

The company's redesign of the mall has attracted a number of national retailers including Nordstrom Rack, Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th, The Container Store and J.Crew.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

