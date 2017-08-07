Richland Township closing out summer season with a bang

For many, back-to-school shopping has already begun, beach vacations have come and gone and the summer is winding down.

In Richland Township, that means it's almost time for the annual celebration that is Community Day on Aug. 12. This year, the township is celebrating its 24th Community Day, an event that grew out of the Northern Tier Library's summer reading program and is now highlighted by Zambelli fireworks and events and activities for all ages.

“It's an opportunity to put our best foot forward and we relish it,” township manager Dean Bastianini said. “We celebrate it and really enjoy it.”

The first Community Day in 1993 began with the library's party for children and youth who completed the summer reading program, Bastianini said. Tied in was the recent donation and relocation of the barn now located at Richland Park, and the opportunity to acknowledge the progress and development of the park in general.

“It's just gotten bigger and bigger each year with more and more groups participating,” Bastianini said. “It's really a day to honor all things Richland.”

Community Day will kick off at 3 p.m. with a parade from the barn to the main stage, where a group of veterans will participate in the raising of the flag and the national anthem.

There will be a number of free activities for kids in the barn, including spin art, a duck pond game and assorted crafts. Giggles the Clown will be making balloon creations, Living Treasures Animal Park will bring a petting zoo and representatives from Home Depot will be on hand to do a woodworking project with the kids. There will also be inflatables, a hay ride, a trackless train, a climbing wall and a photo booth.

The main stage will feature performances by area dance schools ,followed by live music from local band Vertical 48 beginning at 5:45 p.m. and The Eldorado Band at 7 p.m.

An ice cream-eating contest will be held at 6 p.m. for those 16 and older, and the main stage will also host a wing-eating contest. At 7 p.m., there will be a special appearance by characters from the movie “Moana.” A total of 49 different vendors and crafters will also be on hand.

The hashtag for this year's event is #richlandcd2k17 so people can post and share photos.

Once it gets dark, the day will end with Zambelli fireworks.

“The fireworks are pretty spectacular,” Bastianini said. “The park is developed over multiple levels so you have a nice, low-level fireworks show and then the higher shells that are shot from behind the barn. I think it's a really unique setting, and because we have our police officers there directing traffic afterward most people get home 20 minutes after the fireworks end.”

