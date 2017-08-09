Race heats up between Pa. GOP gubernatorial candidates — one hailing from Pine Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The contest between the two declared Republican candidates in the 2018 gubernatorial primary continues to show signs that it is growing into a heated political rumble.

Candidate Paul Mango's campaign on July 31 responded to what it sees as Republican opponent Scott Wagner's attack on Mango's military service as well as others who serve their country.

Wagner, a state senator from York County, made a passing reference to Mango's graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point as him getting “a free education” on a Harrisburg television station WHTM's “This Week in Pennsylvania” show.

Pine Township resident, Mango's wife, Dawn, along with their daughter who is an Army officer serving in Korea, are also West Point graduates. The retired health care consultant's campaign spokesman Matt Beynon said the Mango family was personally insulted by Wagner's words and more broadly found them offensive to all veterans.

“We were sort of a little speechless to be honest with you that he would be this flippant and dismissive of people who want to serve their country,” Beynon said.

Brandon Rumbaugh, a combat veteran double-amputee who served in Afghanistan and is backing Mango, said in the campaign's statement that Wagner “should be ashamed of himself.”

“Senator Wagner's comments were below the office he seeks, an insult to the National Guardsmen he hopes to command as governor, and he owes Paul Mango and all veterans in Pennsylvania an apology for his ignorant comments,” Rumbaugh stated.

Wagner's campaign manager Jason High shrugged off the Mango campaign's criticism, saying Wagner has a long history of supporting veterans and veteran causes.

He donated nearly $102,000 over the last three years to veterans' organizations, along with other service donations such as free dumpster and disposal service from his trash hauling company, Penn Waste, according to his campaign staff.

Rumbaugh also made reference about previous statements Wagner made about former public employees being the “greediest generation” for not wanting to give up pension benefits to help address the state's public pension system's $75 billion unfunded liability.

“This is just another example of Senator Wagner shooting his mouth off, first he attacked Pennsylvania seniors and now he's attacking Pennsylvania's warriors,” he said.

During the talk show, Wagner said Mango “has a problem.” He pointed out Mango didn't vote in a primary election from 1988 until 2015.

“That's going to be really tough to overcome,” Wagner said.

Mango's campaign spokesman said Mango has owned up to his voting record and wishes he wouldn't have skipped voting in those primaries. .

“He's very honest about it,” Beynon said. “We would hope Senator Wagner will own up to what he said yesterday as a big mistake.”

High called the Mango's attack on Wagner “a thinly veiled distraction by Paul Mango who would like nothing more than for voters to think about something other than the fact that he hasn't voted in almost 70% of elections since 1988.

The primary election is May 15.

