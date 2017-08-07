Northern Tier Library in Richland hosting 'Wonder Woman' presentation

Although Wonder Woman never really went away, it's been a long time since the iconic character has been as popular as she is right now.

The blockbuster movie starring Gal Gadot grossed more than $800 million worldwide through July 31, and the sequel is scheduled to drop in December 2019. This year also marks the 75th anniversary of Wonder Woman's debut, and to celebrate, Northern Tier Library is hosting a presentation on her history, background and relevance in popular culture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

“She was the first real female superhero,” said Wayne Wise, who is on the board of the Toonseum, has taught classes on comics at Chatham University, Seton Hill and Point Park University and will lead the presentation. “There are a couple other female characters in comics before her, but she was the first to have a book named after her.”

Abby Huber schedules programs at Northern Tier and went to see the movie on opening night. She'd already been thinking of how they could incorporate it into something at the library when the next day she got an email from another library that had just hosted Wise for a Wonder Woman presentation.

“I thought that was just serendipity,” Huber said.

The theme of this summer's reading club at the library was “Build a Better World,” and Huber said it was a great time to have a female role model such as Wonder Woman front and center in the public consciousness. While the activities, stories and crafts weren't all related to Wonder Woman or superheroes, she said, the character and the plot of the movie fit the theme and they were able to tie the two together here and there.

“We just thought with Wonder Woman, she is an empowering role model and a great female superhero, and there aren't too many of them out there,” Huber said. “It's great seeing the new generation seeing her on the big screen. I know the theater I saw it in, there were a lot of younger kids — boys and girls both — who were saying, ‘I want to be her.' It was great seeing it and that's why we're so happy to have this presentation coming up.”

Wise said that when Wonder Woman debuted in the 1940s during World War II, superheroes were huge. There were hundreds of characters with millions of copies of comics being sold, but the superhero genre died for a little while after the war ended. Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman were the only three characters who continued to be published regularly.

He'll speak about that in addition to her creator's ties to women's suffrage and other history behind the character and the storylines over the years and what she's meant in different eras.

“There's a lot of stuff that I do take very seriously, and there's a lot to learn, but it's also comics,” he said. “They're fun, and if you don't focus on that, you're missing the point.”

The presentation is free, but they do ask attendees be age 14 and up and for those interesting in attending to pre-register at northerntierlibrary.org.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.