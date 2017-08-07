Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Girty's Run topic of event in Millvale Wednesday
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
A bridge along Grant Street in Millvale traverses Girty's Run.

Updated 11 minutes ago

North Hills residents interested in learning how to improve and maintain the ecological health of local waterways are invited to a free event in Millvale on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“Girty's Run: State of the Watershed” is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at in the Millvale Community Center, 416 Lincoln Avenue.

The gathering focusing on the 18-mile long tributary that runs through Ross, Shaler, West View and Millvale will feature food, networking opportunities, displays, historic photos, presentations and activities for children.

Environmentalists say residents and business owners play a critical role in the condition of waterways such as Girty's Run.

“One of the most effective ways to address problems with the degradation of the sources of our drinking water is to foster an understanding that what occurs upstream affects what happens downstream,” said Rebecca Zeyzus, executive director of the Allegheny Watershed Alliance, which is co-sponsoring the event with the borough of Millvale.

“There's a lot of small things people can do that when combined, can lead to significant improvements,” Zeyzus said. “Simple things like making sure trash, animal droppings, household chemicals and other pollutants stay out of our waterways can go a long way. Even making a decision to wash your car on the lawn instead of the driveway or street where the water will end up in the stormwater system is helpful.”

Registration is required to attend the event.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.