Girty's Run topic of event in Millvale Wednesday

North Hills residents interested in learning how to improve and maintain the ecological health of local waterways are invited to a free event in Millvale on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“Girty's Run: State of the Watershed” is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at in the Millvale Community Center, 416 Lincoln Avenue.

The gathering focusing on the 18-mile long tributary that runs through Ross, Shaler, West View and Millvale will feature food, networking opportunities, displays, historic photos, presentations and activities for children.

Environmentalists say residents and business owners play a critical role in the condition of waterways such as Girty's Run.

“One of the most effective ways to address problems with the degradation of the sources of our drinking water is to foster an understanding that what occurs upstream affects what happens downstream,” said Rebecca Zeyzus, executive director of the Allegheny Watershed Alliance, which is co-sponsoring the event with the borough of Millvale.

“There's a lot of small things people can do that when combined, can lead to significant improvements,” Zeyzus said. “Simple things like making sure trash, animal droppings, household chemicals and other pollutants stay out of our waterways can go a long way. Even making a decision to wash your car on the lawn instead of the driveway or street where the water will end up in the stormwater system is helpful.”

Registration is required to attend the event.

