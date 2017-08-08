Food facts featured at McKnight Mad Mex on Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mad Mex has long been known for serving up tasty meals to Pittsburgh area diners.

But on Thursday, the popular North Hills eatery will be the place to be for people who want to learn more about the source of the food available in restaurants, supermarkets and other purveyors.

Farm to Table of Western PA is holding its Lunch & Learn program from 2 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 10 to bring together consumers, farms, food producers and a variety of other industry professionals for lunch and networking opportunities.

Topics will include where food originates; how to access fresh, nutritional food; and the health and economic benefits of supporting local producers and businesses.

Speakers will include Erin Hart, who will discuss local food resources; and representatives of 412 Food Rescue! , which works to reduce the estimated 40 percent of food that is wasted globally each year.

The restaurant is located at 7905 McKnight Road .

