Pittsburgh things to do before yinz kick it

There's still plenty of summer left, so why not spend a little time learning about all the local things you'll need to get done during your time left on earth?

The Northland Library in McCandless is playing host to a free interactive program on Thursday by Beth Geisler, author of “100 Things to Do in Pittsburgh Before You Die.”

Geisler is a former communications professional with a regional tourism organization and has hosted hundreds of travel journalists visiting Pittsburgh.

Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing for $17, cash or check.

Registration is required to attend the Aug. 10 program, which is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Sign up online by calling the adult services reference desk at 412-366-8100 ext. 113.

