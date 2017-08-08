McCandless hires three police officers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless has three new police officers on its force, which bring the department to its full complement.

Town council on Monday held a swearing in ceremony for officers Anthony R. Koo, Melissa A. Delval and Richard W. Waite.

The trio are veteran Pittsburgh Police officers, said Councilman Ralph LeDonne, who chairs the public safety committee.

“Experience and education are two of the most important things we seek in police candidates and the offices we hired certainly meet that criteria,” LeDonne said.

McCandless has 20 patrol officers, two detectives, four sergeants, two lieutenants and a two-person civilian support staff under the direction of Chief David R. DiSanti Sr.

LeDonne said the officers began work on Tuesday under the supervision of a field training officer.

