Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Niche ranks North Allegheny among the best districts in the U.S.
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 3:42 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

North Allegheny officials and teachers are always encouraging students to do a little better.

The nudge appears to be paying off.

For the fourth consecutive year, North Allegheny is ranked as one of the best school districts in the nation by Niche.com.

Among the 10,574 school districts analyzed nationwide, NA was ranked the 15th Best Districts in the Nation, third Best Districts in Pennsylvania and the No. 1 school distinct in both the Pittsburgh area and Allegheny County.

North Allegheny was the only school district in western Pennsylvania ranked in the top 40 of the national Best School Districts list.

“It's a true honor to be recognized once again as a top school district by our students and parents,” said Superintendent Robert Scherrer. “We are not only fortunate to have an immense amount of support from the community, but also to have an incredible team of teachers and staff who are dedicated to providing superior educational and extracurricular experiences to our students.”

The district also ranked nationally in the top 15 in subcategories for District with the Best Teachers, No. 6; and Best Place to Teach, No. 13. It also secured top rankings in Pennsylvania for District with the Best Teachers, No. 2; and Best Place to Teach, No. 3.

North Allegheny received an “A+” on NIche's Report Card. Areas such as sports, clubs and activities, health and safety, and administration also each received an “A+” grade.

North Allegheny earned this ranking by scoring high in a number of areas including SAT/ACT scores, student-to-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges student consider and reviews from students and parents.

The statistical data used in the ranking was obtained by the U.S. Department of Education and then analyzed by Niche's team of data scientists to create the ranking.

“School climate, future preparation, achievement and growth, and student and staff wellness are things we emphasize equally at North Allegheny,” Scherrer said. “We are especially proud of the Niche rankings because they measure our successes beyond standardized tests and evaluations.”

In July, NA made the No. 2 slot in Niche.com's rankings for the state's top high schools for sports . First place went to the Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Delaware County.

For more information on Niche's methodology for determining their rankings, see: http://bit.ly/2vPak5m.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.