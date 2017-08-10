Niche ranks North Allegheny among the best districts in the U.S.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny officials and teachers are always encouraging students to do a little better.

The nudge appears to be paying off.

For the fourth consecutive year, North Allegheny is ranked as one of the best school districts in the nation by Niche.com.

Among the 10,574 school districts analyzed nationwide, NA was ranked the 15th Best Districts in the Nation, third Best Districts in Pennsylvania and the No. 1 school distinct in both the Pittsburgh area and Allegheny County.

North Allegheny was the only school district in western Pennsylvania ranked in the top 40 of the national Best School Districts list.

“It's a true honor to be recognized once again as a top school district by our students and parents,” said Superintendent Robert Scherrer. “We are not only fortunate to have an immense amount of support from the community, but also to have an incredible team of teachers and staff who are dedicated to providing superior educational and extracurricular experiences to our students.”

The district also ranked nationally in the top 15 in subcategories for District with the Best Teachers, No. 6; and Best Place to Teach, No. 13. It also secured top rankings in Pennsylvania for District with the Best Teachers, No. 2; and Best Place to Teach, No. 3.

North Allegheny received an “A+” on NIche's Report Card. Areas such as sports, clubs and activities, health and safety, and administration also each received an “A+” grade.

North Allegheny earned this ranking by scoring high in a number of areas including SAT/ACT scores, student-to-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges student consider and reviews from students and parents.

The statistical data used in the ranking was obtained by the U.S. Department of Education and then analyzed by Niche's team of data scientists to create the ranking.

“School climate, future preparation, achievement and growth, and student and staff wellness are things we emphasize equally at North Allegheny,” Scherrer said. “We are especially proud of the Niche rankings because they measure our successes beyond standardized tests and evaluations.”

In July, NA made the No. 2 slot in Niche.com's rankings for the state's top high schools for sports . First place went to the Lower Merion School District in Ardmore, Delaware County.

For more information on Niche's methodology for determining their rankings, see: http://bit.ly/2vPak5m.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.