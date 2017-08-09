Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross has its own version of a 'tiny house'
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Sandy Brown, vice president of the Ross Township Historical Society helps maintain the Stewart/Schlag Log House in Evergreen Community Park in Ross.

Anyone looking to find out what life is like living in a tiny house need not spend their time binge watching one of those TV shows dedicated to going small.

Just make a point to visit the Stewart/Schlag log house in Evergreen Park in Ross to get a glimpse of the type of tiny homes settlers lived in.

The 12-foot-by-15-foot cabin, which was built around 1800, was the Stewart family's dwelling on their farm until 1834, when they built a larger house that they affectionately called “the mansion house.”

The larger home was torn down in 2002.

“People are often taken aback when they see how small the space is in the log house and realize that an entire family had to live here,” said Sandy Brown, vice president of the Ross Township Historical Society, referring to the cabin now in Evergreen Community Park, 3430 Evergreen Road.

Parents slept on the first floor in the general living area, and children slept in the loft.

Because of isolation from neighbors, the residents were self-sufficient and made their own everyday items.

Samples of some of the tools used are on display along with historical photographs.

The log house is open to the public for tours on Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. throughout October and by appointment during the week.

To arrange a visit, call the Ross municipal building at 412-931-7055.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

