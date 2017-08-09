Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

LCB cites 10 Allegheny, Westmoreland bars and clubs
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Bureau issued citations to nine Allegheny County businesses and one in Westmoreland County in late July.

Allegheny County:

– 19th Hole Pub and Grill, McCandless, operating without a health permit from May 1 through June 11, 2017.

– Pizza Daddies, Richland, failure to have manager complete state mandate training.

– Kosciuszko Club, Harrison, failure to maintain records.

– Argonne Inn, Harrison, failure to be a bona fide restaurant and served alcohol to a minor.

– Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn, served alcohol to non-members and possessed/operated gambling devices.

– Lenny's Place, West Deer, sales to minors.

– Red & Irene's Tavern, Southside: failure to file a monthly beverage tax form.

– Alexander's Bistro, Bloomfield, failure to notify LCB of change in management.

– Hott Rodz, Glassport, operating without a health permit from April to May, 2017.

Westmoreland County:

– American Legion, Latrobe, possessed/operated gambling devices.

The charges will be brought before an administrative law judge who has the authority to impose penalties and fines from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can also suspend or revoke licenses.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

