LCB cites 10 Allegheny, Westmoreland bars and clubs
Updated 1 hour ago
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Bureau issued citations to nine Allegheny County businesses and one in Westmoreland County in late July.
Allegheny County:
– 19th Hole Pub and Grill, McCandless, operating without a health permit from May 1 through June 11, 2017.
– Pizza Daddies, Richland, failure to have manager complete state mandate training.
– Kosciuszko Club, Harrison, failure to maintain records.
– Argonne Inn, Harrison, failure to be a bona fide restaurant and served alcohol to a minor.
– Outdoor Life Lodge, Fawn, served alcohol to non-members and possessed/operated gambling devices.
– Lenny's Place, West Deer, sales to minors.
– Red & Irene's Tavern, Southside: failure to file a monthly beverage tax form.
– Alexander's Bistro, Bloomfield, failure to notify LCB of change in management.
– Hott Rodz, Glassport, operating without a health permit from April to May, 2017.
Westmoreland County:
– American Legion, Latrobe, possessed/operated gambling devices.
The charges will be brought before an administrative law judge who has the authority to impose penalties and fines from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can also suspend or revoke licenses.
Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.