Paving set to begin Friday on McKnight Road in McCandless
Updated 2 hours ago
Traffic restrictions and delays are expected when paving work begins Friday on McKnight Road in McCandless.
Overnight lane restrictions will occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday nights while crews conduct milling and paving operations on McKnight Road between Perrymont Road and Perry Highway.
Work requiring restrictions will only occur in one direction at a time, beginning with the southbound right-hand lane. At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times during the project.
The $7.34 million worth of improvements include milling and paving nearly 3 miles of McKnight Road, drainage and guiderail work, curb replacement, signal and sign upgrades and pavement marking installation.
Resurfacing work is expected to be completed by the end of October and overall project should be done by late summer 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.