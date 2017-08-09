Parkway North not the place to be starting Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Between Thursday and Monday, motorists using southbound lanes of the Parkway North will encounter restrictions and detours while crews continue working on a major overhaul of the busy artery.

The following detour along I-279 will be in place:

• The High Occupancy Vehicle lane will close to traffic near the Venture Street interchange from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights. All traffic from the HOV lanes will be shifted into mainline I-279. The closure is needed so crew can remove barriers from the Route 28 ramp to I-279 and shift traffic on mainline I-279.

The HOV lanes will still be used for southbound I-279 traffic between Perrysville Avenue and Venture Street.

• Stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on the ramps from North Canal Street and Route 28 to southbound I-279 as crews remove barrier and paint temporary pavement markings. The stoppages will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday nights.

• Single-lane restrictions will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-279 between the Venture Street and the North 28 East Street — Exit 2B — interchanges as crews conduct inlet repair work.

• Lane restrictions on southbound I-279 will occur between the Venture Street and the North 28 East Street interchanges from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Three lanes of traffic will be reduced to a single lane on mainline I-279 as crews conduct paving work.

• The Venture Street on-ramp to southbound I-279 will close to traffic for paving operations from 7 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning. All traffic will be detoured.

The $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North Improvement Project includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV lane operation systems upgrades, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements, and an anti-icing system installation on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

