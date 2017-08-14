Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Ross storm sewer causing headaches for pair of homeowners
Tony LaRussa | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh had its infamous Bridge to Nowhere — a portion of the Fort Duquesne Bridge that remained unfinished for more than two decades.

While it's miniscule compared to the span over the Allegheny River, Ross Township has its own bit of unfinished business — a storm sewer to nowhere that has caused nothing but headaches for some homeowners.

Ross commissioners are grappling with how best to address the stormwater problem that has affected a pair of properties at the end of St. Williams Place in the township's Keown Heights neighborhood.

Walt Salachup says developers installed a pair of storm sewer grates in the street outside his home about seven years ago with the promise of returning to connect the inlets to a system that carries the water away.

But the pipes were never installed.

As a result, each time it rains water cascades down Salachup's driveway and into his yard.

“It's caused my yard to sink and destroyed the driveway,” he said at a recent commissioners meeting. “I put in a new driveway, but I'm not going to do it again. Something has to be done to fix this.”

The adjacent property is owned by Salachup's son, Nick Salachup, who also has experienced flooding on his property when it rains.

“It's destroying my yard and my foundation,” he said. “It needs to be addressed the right way.”

Ross officials acknowledge that it is the township's responsibility to correct the problem, but a solution has yet to be fully worked out.

Rick Minsterman of Gateway Engineers, which provides engineering services for the township, said three solutions were developed to address the problems on St. Williams:

• Run a new sewer line along Crider Hill Road to inlets along Babcock Boulevard, $184,000.

• Install a sewer line from St. Williams to the sewer system along Hillcrest Avenue, $190,500.

• Construct an on-site “sump” system to collect and slowly dissipate stormwater into surrounding soil, $78,000.

Despite the money saved with the third option, some officials are concerned about the long-term results.

“One of my concerns is that while this (the third option) might be the cheap fix, it might not be a long-term fix because we'll have to continue to monitor it ad infinitum,” said Commissioner Steve Korbel.

Minsterman conceded that crews must regularly clear debris from a sump system to keep it functioning properly.

Commissioner Rick Avon raised concerns about setting a precedent for doing such work.

“What happens when the line forms outside and everybody says ‘I pay the same tax dollars and I have the same problem' and expect it to be fixed?” he said. “In the past we have not been willing to spend this much money even when it affected more homes.”

Avon said the typical fix for runoff problems is to install a curb to direct water away from a property.

Korbel responded that while it is true that there are a number of properties in the township that have problems with runoff “how many places do we have where there are catch basins that go nowhere?”

“This is a very unique situation,” he said. “This can't be fixed with an asphalt curb. Just because it's only two homeowners, doesn't mean we shouldn't fix it right. If it were 10 homes we'd spend the money. They are all residents and they all pay taxes and deserve fair treatment.”

Minsterman indicated that the original inlets installed were connected to a sump system that has failed.

But Walter Salachup disputed that, saying no such system was ever installed.

“I was there when they put the basins in,” he said. “I was told they would take care of it but they never did.”

The dispute drew an angry response from Commissioner Dan DeMarco, who demanded that engineers conduct a more thorough review of the problem before recommending a solution.

“I'm getting mixed signals here,” he said. “I want clarification. This is embarrassing. I want our engineers to tell us what's going on.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

