Ross adds third dog to its K9 corps

Once he's completed his training, Ross Township's latest police recruit will be ready to, if duty calls, take a bite out of crime.

Jimy, a 13-month-old German Shepherd from Slovenia, is the latest addition to the department's K9 unit.

Jimy will be teamed up with Officer Justin Allenbaugh, a U.S. Army veteran who's been with the department for four years.

Jimy and Allenbaugh will hit the streets after completing a 10-week basic training program led by the department's K9 trainer, Sgt. Matthew Grubb.

Ross has two other dogs in the K9 unit — Cezar and Neeko.

