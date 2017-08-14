Pine native competing for title of Ms. Wheelchair America

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Claire Senita, 25, is competing this week in the Ms. Wheelchair America Pageant, which is being held in Erie, Pa.

Senita, a Pine-Richland High School graduate, won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania last March and now joins women from around the country who are all vying for the title.

A budding gymnast, Senita's life changed forever in 2006 when, at the age of 14, she sustained a spinal cord injury during training that left her paralyzed from the neck down.

Surgery and years of intense rehabilitation has helped her to improve her mobility.

Senita is an active advocate and is working toward helping to open a branch of the rehabilitation facility Journey Forward in the Pittsburgh area. This is the program she used in Boston that has helped her improve the quality of her life.

Ms. Wheelchair America will be crowned on Saturday, Aug. 19.