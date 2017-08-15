Ross cops, state AG rep addressing opioid crisis Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross police and the state attorney general's office are teaming up for a community crime prevention program focusing on the opioid epidemic on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The program will cover the abuse of prescription narcotics and heroin in the community and its impact on criminal activity.

Phil Little, a specialist with the attorney general's Office of Public Engagement, will be the guest speaker. A floor discussion will be held to address residents' concerns.

The meeting will be held in the board of commissioners' meeting room, 1000 Ross Municipal Drive.

President Trump recently declared the opioid crisis a “national emergency” and pledged to ramp up government efforts to combat the growing problem.

An estimated 142 deaths occur each day from drug overdoses – which is “equal to September 11th every three weeks,” according to an initial report from a federal drug commission led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

