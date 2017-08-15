Pittsburgh artists rockin' Sunday to help Vincentian residents
Vincentian Rocks!, a benefit concert with Pittsburgh music artists Donnie Iris, Joe Grushecky and Vanessa Campagna is scheduled this Sunday evening at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Warrendale.
The show begins at 5 p.m. with an acoustic set by Campagna. Grushecky and his band the Houserockers with Iris as special guest will follow.
Local TV personality Sally Wiggin will MC the event.
Tickets cost $30.
Money raised from the concert will help support the 6th annual Rocking for Residents on Saturday, Sept. 16 — Vincentian's annual “rock-a-thon” to benefit residents of Vincentian Home in McCandless, Vincentian Marian Manor in Greentree and Vincentian de Marillac in Stanton Heights.
The non-profit Catholic health-care system serves several thousand seniors each year and employes more than 600 people in the Pittsburgh area.
Jergel's is located at 103 Slade Lane in Marshall Township.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.