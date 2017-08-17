Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pep rally Monday for North Hills HS teams

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 12:00 p.m.

North Hills High School sports enthusiasts will have a chance to get loud on Monday at the annual community pep rally at Martorelli Stadium at 7 p.m.

Members of the varsity girls and boys soccer, football, golf, cross country, slow pitch softball, ice hockey and inline roller hockey teams as well as the girls volleyball and tennis teams will be introduced.

The event also will feature performances by the high school marching band and the cheerleaders.

Fans, including members of community youth sports teams, are encouraged to show their spirit by wearing their team jerseys.

Admission is free.

Refreshments and North Hills attire and spirit items will be available for purchase from district booster and parent organizations.

The district is using the opportunity to collect supplies for the North Hills Backpack Initiative and The Pantry , which directly support district students in need.

Suggested donations for the programs include single-serving and individually packaged food items such as oatmeal, pudding, crackers and snack items, fruit cups, single-serving cereals, granola and cereal bars, hearty soups, canned pasta meals, tuna and boxed macaroni and cheese. Toiletry items such as deodorant, acne and face care products, soap and body wash, laundry detergent, lip balm and dental-care supplies also are needed.

Martorelli stadium is located at 5336 Perrysville Avenue.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

