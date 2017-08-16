Work on Camp Horne ramp off I-279 starting Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Camp Horne Road exit ramp from the southbound Parkway North in Ohio Township will be closed for overnight paving operations beginning on Thursday evening, PennDOT announced.

The ramp will be closed from Thursday at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, from 7 p.m. on Friday to noon Saturday; and from 7 p.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday.

The following detour will be in place:

• Continue on southbound I-279 past the closed ramp

• Take the Bellevue/West View Exit 7 off ramp

• Turn right onto Union Avenue

• Take the ramp onto northbound I-279 toward Erie

• Follow northbound I-279 to the Camp Horne Road Exit 8

• Take the exit ramp to Camp Horne Road

The work is part of the $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North improvement project that includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV lane repairs, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements and installation of an anti-icing system on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Crews from the Trumbull Corp. and Lindy Paving will be performing the work.

