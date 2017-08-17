Cash 5 Jackpot ticket sold in West View

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A ticket sold at a convenience store in West View was one of four winners statewide that will divvy up $1 million, lottery officials announced on Thursday.

The local winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Perry Highway, which will receive a $500 selling bonus.

Each ticket in the Cash 5 Jackpot correctly matched the five balls drawn: 09-15-18-28-31. The winners will each get $250,000 minus taxes.

The other winning tickets were sold at:

• United Cut Rate Store, E. Bridge St., Morrisville, Bucks County

• Wegmans Food Markets, Commerce Drive, Collegeville, Montgomery County

• Moore Beverage, Moore St., Philadelphia

Prizes must be claimed and winning tickets validated before the winners are identified by lottery officials.

Cash 5 winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the back of the ticket, call the lottery at 717-702-8146 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.