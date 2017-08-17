Former school director fills vacancy on North Allegheny board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former North Allegheny school director has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the board.

Christopher M. Jacobs, 40, of McCandless will fill the unexpired term of board member Tara Fisher, who resigned for personal reasons.

“I still follow what's happening in the district and learned that there was going to be an opening on the board,” said Jacobs, an attorney for Burns White in Pittsburgh. “I feel that the district deserves to have a full board in place and asked to be considered for the position.”

Jacobs was selected by unanimous vote at a special meeting on Aug. 16. His appointment runs through the end of December.

Fisher announced earlier this year that she would not seek a second, four-year term on the board. Board member Suzanne Filiaggi also is not seeking re-election.

Seven candidates — two incumbents and five candidates seeking elected office for the first time — received party nominations in the primary to run in the fall for the four open seats on the board.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.