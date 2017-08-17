Parkway North work at Venture Street this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lane restrictions are scheduled for southbound Parkway North this weekend.

Southbound I-279 will be restricted to a single lane between the Venture Street and the North 28/East Street interchanges starting at 7 p.m. Friday continuously through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Three lanes of traffic will be reduced to two lanes on mainline I-279 in this area.

The southbound High Occupancy Vehicle lane will remain open to traffic.

Additionally, traffic shifts will occur during the weekend work, and a short-term, overnight two lane restriction may occur on mainline I-279.

Camp Horne ramp work

The Camp Horne Road exit ramp from the southbound Parkway North in Ohio Township also will be closed starting tonight for overnight paving operations.

The ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, from 7 p.m. on Friday to noon Saturday; and from 7 p.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday.

The following detour will be in place:

• Continue on southbound I-279 past the closed ramp

• Take the Bellevue/West View Exit 7 off ramp

• Turn right onto Union Avenue

• Take the ramp onto northbound I-279 toward Erie

• Follow northbound I-279 to the Camp Horne Road Exit 8

• Take the exit ramp to Camp Horne Road

The work is part of the $87.94 million I-279 Parkway North improvement project that includes concrete patching and overlay, preservation of 30 bridges and 49 overhead sign structures, repairs to 29 walls, ramp repairs, lighting improvements, HOV lane repairs, sign upgrades, guide rail and drainage improvements and installation of an anti-icing system on bridges at the McKnight Road interchange.

Crews from the Trumbull Corp. and Lindy Paving will be performing the work.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.