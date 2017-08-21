Ross considering liquor license for Wahlburgers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross commissioners are scheduled to vote tonight on a request to transfer a liquor license from a former restaurant in Moon Township to the Wahlburgers restaurant scheduled to open later this year at The Block Northway.

The Block Northway in Ross is one of two Pittsburgh area locations for restaurants founded by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg.

The license is from the former Savory Hill restaurant in the 900 block of Brodhead Road in Moon.

Tonight's commissioners meeting, which begins at 7:30 p.m., also includes a public hearing on the request for the license transfer.

Frank Licata, president of Akron, Ohio-based LRC Realty, which owns The Block Northway, said the Wahlburgers restaurant is expected to be opened by the winter holidays.

The second Pittsburgh area location has not been announced.

The restaurant, which will include an outdoor patio, will be located in on the upper level of the mall facing McKnight Road, Licata said.

Wahlburgers' menu includes burgers, sandwiches, salads, vegetarian options and homestyle side dishes such as Tater Tots, Mac n' Cheese with Smoked Bacon, and Alma's Classic Macaroni Salad. All burgers are made fresh and topped with house-made condiments such as Chef Paul's signature Wahl sauce, dill pickles, honey-garlic mayo, butternut squash, tomato jam and avocado spread.

The restaurant uses a split service concept in which patrons can choose full-table service, quick-serve at the counter or takeout.

Wahlburgers are in Philadelphia, eight states and in Canada.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.