Book shop opening in McCandless Crossing shopping center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An independently owned book store is planned to open in the McCandless Crossing shopping center.

Riverstone Books is currently under construction in a 2,700-square-foot space between Panera Bread and Supercuts along Duncan Avenue in McCandless.

“Bookstore customers are looking for community, as well as a good read,” said Kevin Dougherty of Adventure Champion Partnership, which owns the shopping center. “We are excited to welcome Riverstone Books to our community and enhance our strong public school and library support in the North Hills.”

The store is expected to open in mid-October.

Home store opening in Ross Park Mall

Soft Surroundings, a national retail chain featuring apparel, beauty, and home merchandise for women, plans to open its first Pittsburgh area location in Ross Park Mall on Oct. 20.

The company has 54 stores in the United States, including two in Pennsylvania at the King of Prussia Mall in suburban Philadelphia and The Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Delaware County.

The grand opening will feature complimentary treats, drinks and beauty treatments. The first 100 customers in line for the 10 a.m. opening will receive a Soft Surroundings gift bag with products.

Cracker Barrel coming to Cranberry

A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is scheduled to open in December.

The restaurant, with traditional Southern cuisine in a decor that resembles an old-fashioned country store, is being developed in a 10,000-square-foot building at 1740 Route 228 that will seat up to 180 guests at a time. Plans call for hiring 175 full- and part-time employees.

The company's décor team is assembling antiques that will adorn the walls to reflect the area's history, including:

• Two themed walls to celebrate Cranberry's history and origins, including vintage cranberry sauce advertisements and a cranberry scoop

• Several antiques representing the coal and steel industries

• A framed vintage team photo of the Pittsburgh Pirates

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.