North Hills students raise thousands for hurricane relief

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hundreds of the community's youngest residents are banding together to help survivors of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which recently hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, respectively.

Students at North Hills School District held three different school-wide fundraisers to collect more than $5,300 to date.

“People are suffering. If we don't collect for them, who will?” asked Ella Demoise, 11, a sixth-grader and secretary of the student council at Ross Elementary School.

Ross Elementary students are continuing to collect funds — one dime at a time — through a Dime War which runs through Oct. 13 at the school. Each classroom is filling a container with as many dimes (and only dimes) as they can over the course of three weeks.

Ella plucked all the dimes out of her father's spare change bin at home, while Colter Mathis, 11, sorted through coins scattered throughout his underwear drawer.

“We don't know where other kids specifically found their dimes, but we do know that everyone in the school was trying their hardest to collect,” Ella said.

All proceeds will be donated to Brother's Brother Foundation, a gift-in-kind charity that focuses on medical and educational needs around the world. Currently, the foundation is supporting the delivery of donated water, food, and medical items to hurricane-ravaged communities.

“We wanted to be a part of helping victims. We knew that the money we raised could help rebuild homes, give power to people, and even supply them with medicine,” said Colter, a sixth-grader and president of the student council.

North Hills Middle School students raised $2,964.68 for Paul Revere Middle School in the Houston Independent School District in Texas.

“We found a website that showed schools that needed help after the hurricane. We purchased supplies for them on Amazon, like backpacks, hygiene products, and basic school supplies,” said eighth-grader Bram James, 14.

“We're also going to purchase Wal-Mart gift cards and gift cards for gas to help their families,” added eighth-grader Emily Herzog, 13.

To raise the money, students held a “Hats for Harvey” event in which they could wear their favorite hat throughout the school day as long as they contributed $2.

They also held a week-long coin war, which pitted homerooms against one another in a friendly battle of coins and currency.

Each homeroom was given a bin. Every penny in the bin counted as a positive, while every silver coin and paper bill was a negative.

The objective was for students to deposit as many pennies as they could into their own homeroom bin while dropping nickels, dimes, quarters, and paper currency in other homerooms' bins.

The winning homeroom was awarded a Chick-fil-A lunch.

“It was fun for students and helped them get involved,” Emily said.

“It was our school's biggest student-only fundraiser ever,” added Bram.

Students at West View Elementary also collected money for Brother's Brother Foundation.

In an effort led by the PTA, the children in kindergarten through sixth grade spent three days collecting $2,345.

Each day featured a different theme, culminating in a Hurricane Heroes theme on Sept. 29, in which students could dress like their favorite superhero.

“I liked raising money and getting to dress up because it also helped people,” said fifth-grader Dominic Rennebeck, who dressed as Captain America.

“I think it's important to participate in hurricane relief because people are suffering. They lost their homes and I just wanted to help,” added fifth-grader Emma Hartle.

The students surpassed their fundraising goal by more than $1,000.

As a reward, they got to decide how their male principal will dress for the school's Halloween parade at the end of the month. The students debated between a Disney Princess, a baby in diapers, a superhero, or milk and cookies.

In the end, they chose the Disney Princess.

“It's always a bit scary to put your fate in the hands of students with something as important as a Halloween costume, which everyone in the West View community will see you wear,” said Jesse Simpson, the school's principal.

“But it's for a great cause,” he added, “and I will do just about anything to inspire my students to learn the importance of giving back and encourage them to help others in need in our area and around the world.”

Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.