North Hills

North Allegheny grad picked to sing Anthem at ALS walk in D.C.

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Holly Anne Jones of Marshall Township was selected to sing the National Anthem at the annual Walk to Defeat ALS in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. The George Washington University freshman will perform on the grounds of the Washington Monument before the start of the event.
SUBMITTED
Updated 10 hours ago

North Allegheny High School graduate Holly Anne Jones has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Jones, 18, of Marshall Township graduated from NA in June and is a freshman at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she is studying accounting.

She said Saturday's event on the grounds of the Washington Monument, which is expected to draw several thousand people, is the largest venue in which she has performed.

“I was really surprised when they picked me to sing,” she said.

“I've sung in front of several hundred people, but this will be much bigger. I'm really excited about the opportunity to participate this way.”

Jones said she has been involved in musical theater productions since she was 2 years old and began taking voice lessons in fourth grade.

She was selected to sing the Anthem at the annual event after submitting a video of her cover performance of “There's a Hero” by Billy Gillman.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

