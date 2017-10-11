North Allegheny grad picked to sing Anthem at ALS walk in D.C.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny High School graduate Holly Anne Jones has been selected to sing the National Anthem at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Washington, D.C. on Saturday.

Jones, 18, of Marshall Township graduated from NA in June and is a freshman at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she is studying accounting.

She said Saturday's event on the grounds of the Washington Monument, which is expected to draw several thousand people, is the largest venue in which she has performed.

“I was really surprised when they picked me to sing,” she said.

“I've sung in front of several hundred people, but this will be much bigger. I'm really excited about the opportunity to participate this way.”

Jones said she has been involved in musical theater productions since she was 2 years old and began taking voice lessons in fourth grade.

She was selected to sing the Anthem at the annual event after submitting a video of her cover performance of “There's a Hero” by Billy Gillman.

