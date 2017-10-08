Jake Wudarczyk Monster Dash 5K slated for Oct. 28

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Details: For more information or to pre-register, go to monsterdash5k.weebly.com

Cost: Pre-Registration: $20 for participants over 8; $10 for kids 8 and under; $60 for families of 4 immediate members. For registration the day of the event: $25 for participants over 8; $15 for kids 8 and under; $75 for families of four immediate members

When: Oct. 28. Sign in and registration at 8:30 a.m., 5K starts at 10 a.m., Spooky Stroll starts at 11:30 a.m.

North Hills High School students will be holding their second annual Jake Wudarczyk Monster Dash 5K Race and Spooky Stroll on Oct. 28 at the North Park Boathouse to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

This year's event is named in honor of Jacob Wudarczyk, a North Hills junior who succumbed to brain cancer last December at the age of 16.

For that reason, it has special meaning for the students.

“We're fundraising for someone we knew. It's sentimental, it's heartwarming and awesome,” said senior Amanda Ungerman, 17, who is helping to coordinate the event.

“Jake was the most humble and giving kid I've ever met. Even in his last few months, it was easy to forget he was sick. He never wanted us to feel bad for him,” added Adam Warsing, 17, of Ross. “Jake was different than most kids. He always did things for others before himself.”

Make-A-Wish had granted Wudarczyk his wish of a two-week trip to Alaska, where he was able to hunt and fish to the best of his ability, according to classmate Kevin West, 17.

Last year, Wudarczyk participated in the school's inaugural Monster Dash race because he wanted to help give back to Make-A-Wish.

Confined to a wheelchair, his friends helped push him across the finish line.

“He really wanted to help students raise the money. He's still helping,” said Student Council Advisor Jen DiPasquale, who said that many of the participants who witnessed Wudarczyk cross the finish line last year felt inspired to register again this year.

The 5K race will begin at 10 a.m. A quarter-mile Spooky Stroll for children under 8 will start at 11:30 a.m. with trick-or-treating along the route.

All participants, young and old, are encouraged to dress in costume.

Race winners will receive a medal; $25 gift certificates to Target, Amazon, and Toys ‘R' Us will be awarded to those wearing the best costumes.

“Last year's winner was Melanie Hayes, an elementary-school mom who came dressed in a fluffy bathrobe with knee-highs and slippers. She had these huge rollers in her hair and stuffed cats pinned to her,” laughed Ungerman. The event is being organized by North Hills High School's student council and Hands for Service Club, a group of about 200 students interested in community service, promoting school spirit, and philanthropy. Over the past three years, these two groups have raised more than $35,000 for charitable organizations such as Make-A-Wish, the Four Diamonds Fund, and the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation.

Proceeds from the Monster Dash will be combined with money from other fundraisers held throughout the year. The goal is to raise enough money to fund between one and three Make-A-Wish requests this year. Each request costs about $4,000, according to Amy Patsilevas, advisor of the Hands for Service Club.

“Our goal is to register 300 participants at the Monster Dash this year,” said Ungerman.

“But we'd love to see 1,000,” added West. Laurie Rees is a Tribune-Review contributor.